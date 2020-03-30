IMPEL expands to Latin America

IMPEL has expanded to Latin America after signing a licensing and administration agreement with LatinAutor.

LatinAutor (also known as One Stop Shop) is a non-profit organisation established in Uruguay as a federation of Latin American collective management societies.

The agreement will enable IMPEL to offer digital licensing and administration services to its independent publisher members, via LatinAutor, across the region.

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams (pictured) said: “This is great news for our members. The IFPI Global Report for 2019 states that, for the fourth year in a row, Latin America has experienced the largest regional growth, with streaming up 39.3%. We want to be sure that, in partnership with LatinAutor, our members can benefit from that growth. IMPEL’s goal in Latin America is to learn, build relationships and maximise benefits for independent publishers, and this is another step forward in our strategy to provide global licensing opportunities.”

LatinAutor represents the following territories: Argentina (SADAIC), Bolivia (SOBODAYCOM), Chile (SCD), Colombia (SAYCO), Ecuador (SAYCE), Paraguay (APA), Peru (APDAYC), Uruguay (AGADU), Venezuela (SACVEN), Honduras (AACIMH), Costa Rica (ACAM), El Salvador (SACIM), Guatemala (AEI), Panama (SPAC) and Dominican Republic (SGACEDOM).

IMPEL Collective Management is controlled by its members, which include independent publishers such as Bucks Music Group, Beggars Music, Reservoir Music, Kassner Music, CTM, ABKCO, Truelove Music, Faber Music and Mute Song.