IMPEL forms strategic partnership with Blokur

IMPEL, the independent music publishing digital licensing body, has formed a strategic partnership with Blokur.

Blokur is a music rights and data platform that makes it simple for apps and platforms to add music to digital products and services, while ensuring the value accurately flows back to the rights holders and creators.

The partnership is described as central to creating the conditions for the future growth of IMPEL.

In this initial phase of their partnership, Blokur will provide a copyright hub for IMPEL using its comprehensive database of rights data and matching technology.

The hub will consolidate IMPEL’s data, streamlining its delivery to licensing and administration partners around the globe. This will augment IMPEL’s ability to promote its repertoire to digital services, and to act quickly in seizing new licensing opportunities.

The alliance will pave the way for future initiatives to support IMPEL’s mission to be a key licensing hub for the independent publishing community worldwide.

Our mission is to create the best possible future for independent publishers within the digital licensing space Sarah Williams

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams (pictured) said: “This deal marks the end of a very comprehensive process for IMPEL to find the right tech provider to support our exciting plans for growth. Our mission is to create the best possible future for independent publishers within the digital licensing space and this requires us to be proactive, assertive and future-facing. In Blokur we believe we have found an innovative and responsive partner whose ambitions match our own and I am extremely excited about the potential that this is going to unlock.”

Blokur CEO Phil Barry said: “We are delighted to partner with IMPEL and its members to grow the potential of digital music for independent music publishers. By combining the unique repertoire of IMPEL’s publisher members with Blokur’s unrivalled data and matching technologies, we are creating a platform for independent music publishers that will help them seize the full opportunity of the rapidly evolving world of online music. We’re grateful to IMPEL for running a fair and rigorous process, and look forward with excitement to the work ahead.”