IMPEL goes global with Amra deal covering Asia Pacific region

IMPEL’s licensing capabilities now stretch across every continent.

The international collective licensing agency, which represents digital music publishing rights, has signed a licensing and administration agreement with Amra for Asia Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, South East Asian territories and Brazil.

The agreement will see IMPEL able to connect its members to markets that have seen double-digit streaming growth over the last year.

It extends IMPEL’s international reach alongside its core partnership with SACEM (Europe, Africa, Middle East and Indian subcontinent), and its relationships with LatinAutor (Latin America) and CMRRA (North America).

The collaboration is set to commence immediately, with both teams working to ensure a seamless transition and integration of services.

As well as having a near-global licensing presence, IMPEL’s membership is similarly international, with the organisation now representing 57 independent music publishers across 14 territories.

That includes some of the most significant independent publishers in the world, such as Reservoir Media, Beggars Music, Bucks Music, CTM, Reach Music, NexTone, Kassner Music, TRO Essex, Just Isn’t Music and Mute Song.

This deal with Amra marks an incredibly significant threshold for IMPEL Sarah Williams

IMPEL CEO Sarah William said: “This deal with Amra marks an incredibly significant threshold for IMPEL in that we can now say our licensing capabilities are truly global. Our growth has been phenomenal in just over five years, and now being able to offer our members access to digital licensing in the dynamic markets of APAC and Brazil is really exciting. We are looking forward to working with Amra to build on these great opportunities.”

Amra CEO Tomas Ericsson said: "We are thrilled to join forces with IMPEL and Sarah Williams' team. At Amra, we have always championed independent music publishers, and we are excited to bring our top-tier services to this vibrant community. With our exceptional territorial licensing coverage and cutting-edge technical capabilities, enhanced by major investments in our platform, we are poised to deliver unparalleled ingestion, processing, and matching services to IMPEL's publishers."