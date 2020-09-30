IMPEL renews admin deal with SACEM

IMPEL has renewed its administration deal with SACEM.

The licensing agency for independent publishers split from the MCPS/MPA umbrella in 2018. It then moved its digital copyright management to SACEM.

IMPEL has continued to grow and add new publisher members. Recent additions include Reach Music Publishing, alongside Bucks Music Group, Beggars Music and Reservoir, winners of the Independent Publisher category at the Music Week Awards.

Via its URights management platform, SACEM provides IMPEL with transparent access to data and analysis of usage to provide fair remuneration.

Jean-Noel Tronc, CEO of SACEM, said: "In a crisis situation like the one we're going through, with creators' revenues dropping, it is vital that they can count on solid, trustworthy partners to authorise the use of works and collect digital royalties. We are proud that IMPEL and its independent publishers have chosen to renew this agreement with SACEM. Together, we will continue to do everything we can to bring greater transparency and value to all its members and to defend a dynamic and eclectic musical repertoire.”

Sarah Williams, CEO of IMPEL (pictured), said: "We have built an excellent relationship with SACEM and are very happy with what has been achieved so far. Both IMPEL and SACEM share an ethos of ‘How can we do this better?’. As a consequence, we are getting great results with our distributions, and are making continual improvements to the way we do business. We anticipate an extremely positive future.”

