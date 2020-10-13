IMPEL signs deal with Kiss' publisher Mojo Music & Media

Mojo Music & Media has joined international collective licensing agency IMPEL.

The publishing and marketing company looks after the catalogues of rock acts including Kiss, REO Speedwagon and Cheap Trick, plus country hits recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley and standards performed by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole and more.

“We are delighted to be joining IMPEL. The chance to work with other independent publishers under the IMPEL umbrella, supported by SACEM’s technology, is a very exciting prospect. The collective is good news not just for Mojo but independent music publishing generally,” said Mojo Music & Media founder and COO Alan Wallis of the new arrangement.

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams welcomed the Nashville based firm to their organisation.

“We are delighted that Mojo has chosen to trust IMPEL with their valuable catalogue and we are looking forward to working closely with Alan and his team to ensure that we do it justice,” she declared.

Earlier this year independent publisher Mummy Dust Music Inc joined IMPEL.