IMPEL welcomes 'forward-thinking' publisher Phrased Differently

Two years after forming a JV with Budde Music, Phrased Differently has joined IMPEL.

The independent publisher was founded in 2006 and has since managed more than 3,000 song placements, encompassing hits by Ariana Grande, Ava Max, Marshmello, Britney Spears, Calvin Harris, Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Jax Jones, JP Cooper, Kygo, Kylie Minogue, Little Mix, Lady Antebellum, Lost Frequencies, Miley Cyrus, MK, Olly Murs, Sigala, Stormzy, Tiesto, Tom Walker, Will Smith, Wiz Khalifa, Mimi Webb and more.

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams highlighted what the company’s progressive approach will bring to IMPEL.

“Phrased Differently is an important publishing company whose calibre and forward-looking strategy really stands out,” Williams said. “We know they take their partnership decisions very seriously and we are delighted that they have selected IMPEL as the vehicle for the digital licensing of their amazing repertoire. It is also extremely positive to be developing strong links with such an important multi-national company as Budde. I know that we have a lot of knowledge and expertise to share for our mutual benefit.”

We are delighted to be able to help make the voices of independent music publishers louder Hiten Bharadia, Phrased Differently

Hiten Bharadia, founder & MD, Phrased Differently Music, said: “We are delighted to be a part of this great collective on both a commercial and also ideological level, helping to make the voices of independent music publishers louder and a part of the major conversations.”

Budde Music publishes iconic songs such as Forever Young, Always On My Mind, Pata Pata, and No Roots. Its roster includes Aurora, Alvaro Soler, Oddisee and more, while the company’s recent successes include records by Drake, Jack Harlow and Ava Max’s single Kings & Queens.

Ender Atis, COO, Budde Music said: “We are convinced that IMPEL has the right idea, empowering independent music publishing globally to have a direct impact on the digital future of our industry. We look forward to working with our international colleagues and contributing to this powerful collective.”