IMPF hosts music business summit and writing camp

IMPF (Independent Music Publishers International Forum) hosted its first music business summit and writing camp for creators and publishers.

The Music Entrepreneurial and Creative Industry Summit took place from October 9-12 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

The event was the first of a three-year annual global meeting for music publishers, songwriters, and industry friends, with the support of the Creative Europe Programme of the EU. Partners included 22D Music Group, Kemper Music Group and Alondra Music, alongside sponsors Musixmatch, Downtown Music, Budde Music, On Music and Session Studio.

Two hundred delegates attended the event, representing some of the world’s biggest publishing companies.

Topics discussed at the conference included action needed on metadata and royalty collection; the growing influence of AI-assisted creation; copyright, composing and publishing in the metaverse; user-generated content; buy-outs; best sync practices; maximising revenues and exploitation in video games; and the long-term future of independent music publishing.

Speakers at the Summit included high-profile names such as Jules Parker (Spotify - pictured), Molly Neuman (Downtown Music Holdings), Rell Lafargue (Reservoir Media), Peter Bradbury (Sky TV), Katja Jainski-Manteuffel (Budde Music), Gadi Oron (CISAC), Stella Tavella (Musixmatch), Barry Scannell (William Fry), Caroline Champarnaud (SACEM), Mark Kitcatt (IMPALA), Niclas Molinder (Session), Liudmyla Tsymbal (NGO UACCR), Burak Ozgen (GESAC), Alexander Wolf (SESAC), Indi Chawla (The MLC), Helienne Lindvall (ECSA), Robert Singerman (LyricFind), Graham Davies (The Ivors), Veronique Desbrosses (GESAC) and Marc du Moulin (ECSA).

Running prior to and alongside the conference, between October 7–11, IMPF also hosted 30 songwriters for a five-day song-writing camp, which produced 30 brand new songs in total.

IMPF President Annette Barrett said: “The first IMPF Music Entrepreneurial and Creative Industry Summit has been a complete success. It’s absolutely amazing to be here, and the feedback from everyone who has attended has been excellent. It’s been enjoyable, informative and inspiring. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Budde Music COO Ender Atis said: “It’s great to see this collaborative spirit when exploring and solving big questions mutually. There’s a broad diversity of topics under discussion and it’s been a very productive meeting.”

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams said: “This has been such a fantastic event. Coming together with so many brilliant independent publishers from all over the world has been so invigorating, and insightful. The event has really succeeded in reaffirming that sense of community spirit and collective might, which I think is the independent publishing sector's greatest asset.”

Spek, PopArabia founder/CEO and ESMAA/EVP International & Emerging Markets at Reservoir Media Management, said: “It’s really great to see a lot of our peers again, but it’s also a really condensed, informative meeting of the independent publishing community in a great location. It’s awesome.”

OMSA’s Eduardo Ihidoype added: “It's great to be here and be in contact with other independent publishers. It's very useful for us. We need to be in contact, especially after the pandemic, it's crucial.”