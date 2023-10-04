IMPF to share songwriting camp royalties with climate crisis charity EarthPercent

IMPF has partnered with EarthPercent during this year’s Global Music Entrepreneurial and Creative Industry Summit Songwriting Camp to produce a number of original songs that will see 50% of resultant publishing revenues being donated to the charity.

Twenty-one writers and artists from IMPF member publishers have been selected by a committee to participate in the Palma Songwriting Camp, which runs concurrently with the Summit at Palma Music Studios from October 6-10, 2023.

The full list of artists and songwriters attending this year’s Palma Songwriting Camp can be found here.

This year’s Palma Songwriting Camp will include a dedicated Earth Day on October 9. Attending songwriters will be tasked with creating an original song for EarthPercent, with 50% of the publishers’ share of each track being donated to the charity.

EarthPercent is a charity that provides a way for artists and music-related organisations to pledge a small percentage of their income to the climate crisis.

IMPF will also partner with The Listening Planet during the Earth Day songwriting sessions. The Listening Planet is a charity, founded by Martyn Stewart and Amanda Hill in 2021, dedicated to promoting a wider appreciation of planet Earth through the mediums of sound, video, photography, education and inspirational stories.

IMPF president Annette Barrett said: “The climate crisis has become a very important issue for IMPF and the independent music publishing community at large in recent years. It’s something that will affect us all - but something that we can all affect as well. We have a duty to do whatever we can to create positive change, and EarthPercent makes it easy to contribute to what needs to be an industry-wide effort. This is a really creative way of doing our bit.”

Cathy Runciman, EarthPercent executive director, said: "We are thrilled that such diverse and richly talented songwriters will be applying their talents to crafting songs with and for the Earth at the IMPF Songwriting Camp. Music's ability to help us imagine and move towards a better future has never been more vital than at this moment – and EarthPercent is extremely grateful to partner with this wonderful group of writers and publishers to unleash the power of music in service of our precious planet."

CEO of Palma Music Studios Fredrik Thomander said: "When we built Palma Music Studios in 2017 it was our main goal to create an international music hub on Mallorca. That's why we are more than thrilled to have IMPF back for another year of its songwriting camp and music conference. The amount of talent and creative people from all over the world that we met during last year’s camp was amazing, so we can’t wait to be part of this again. Welcome back to Palma IMPF!"

The IMPF Music Summit returns this year, following a successful inaugural event in 2022.

The 2023 Summit programme has now been finalised, with independent music publishers from all over the world attending to hear from top industry professionals.

Topics set for discussion during the 2023 Summit include the state of global rights management, synchronisation growth, data management, AI, metaverses, creating a digital future for independents, diversity and encouraging the next generation of music publishers.

Annette Barrett said: “Last year’s Palma Summit was so well received that we had no option but to follow it up! This year, we’re welcoming even more music publishing professionals from around the world with plenty more to discuss. We have quickly established the IMPF Summit as the key meeting place for the international independent music publishing community.”

IMPF’s Global Music Summit 2023 is co-financed by the Creative Europe Programme of the European Union in partnership with 22D Music Group, Kemper Music Group, Roba Music Publishing and Strictly Confidential Music Publishing.

It is sponsored this year by Reservoir Media, Bucks Music Group, Downtown Music Publishing, Beggars Music, Spotify, GC Partners, ICE Services, Reel Muzik Werks, On Music, Session Studio and Oyez!