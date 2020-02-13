IMRO announces new Concertify royalties technology for creators

The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) has adopted technology platform Concertify to help speed up payments made to music creators.

IMRO said songwriters, composers and music publishers will benefit from this system by Mind Your Rights, which will enable them to quickly receive their royalties earned after a live music concert.

IMRO have been working on the tech for six months with Mind Your Rights, and has produced a digital platform that it says enables greater transparency of data between stakeholders.

Sean Donegan, IMRO commercial director, said: “IMRO is pleased to be working with Concertify to develop more efficient ways to expedite the payment of live concert royalties. At IMRO, our focus has always been on innovating to drive efficiencies for our members, affiliates, and partners. Concertify has the potential to become an essential tool in the advancement of live music reporting, distribution and interaction within the entire royalty collection society network."

Mind Your Rights’ hope for Concertify is to enable a clear cross-border copyright licensing ecosystem between creators from artists to event organisers and publishers.

Roope Pajasmaa, Mind Your Rights' chief executive, said: “We are excited to be working with IMRO, alongside other societies, to take concert copyright management to a new level. Concertify offers societies new digital toolsets, contributing to IMRO´s data-driven and digitally innovative approach to rights management.

“Concertify, when adopted by the industry, will allow all key information related to live concert copyright collections to be available to all the involved constituencies, including the home society, the licensing society, artist representatives, and publishers. Our mission is to support the rights management network to serve its customers better in the changing world.”