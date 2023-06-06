Independent music rights management company Bella Figura joins IMPEL

Music Week broke the news earlier this year about Bella Figura, the new independent music rights management company founded by former BMG UK boss Alexi Cory-Smith.

Now the company has become the latest member of IMPEL, the international collective licensing agency representing digital music publishing rights.

Bella Figura, which is backed by private equity firm Freshstream, represents a select number of catalogues from high-profile names including Guy Chambers, David Gray, Placebo, Lil Peep, Dashboard Confessional, Darrell Brown, R3hab, HIM, Missy Higgins and The Wombats.

Copyrights in the Bella Figura publishing catalogue include Angels, Millennium, Rock DJ, Feel and Candy, hits written by Guy Chambers and performed by Robbie Williams; and Raining On Sunday and Work For The Working Man, written by Darrell Brown and performed by Keith Urban and Bon Jovi respectively.

Bella Figura describes itself as a purpose-built, artist-centric music company that uses “best-in-class technology to support the active administration and licensing of its music rights, as well as hands-on, creative in-house marketing to promote the rights it owns and manages”.

Bella Figura founder and CEO Alexi Cory-Smith said: “We’re delighted to join IMPEL for a number of reasons: Bella Figura is a very community-orientated company, and we look forward to being at the table with the experienced and successful music publishers that make up the IMPEL membership. We want to make sure that we are part of the conversation as we approach the challenges and opportunities of the modern streaming age, and feel that IMPEL will help us do that.

“Bella Figura is also an incredibly tech-driven company when it comes to managing rights. We wanted a partner with a similarly savvy approach to digital licensing.”

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams said: “Bella Figura and IMPEL make for an exciting partnership. Digital licensing isn't just a data and royalties business. It’s also about showcasing amazing songs to digital services and making a strong case for the value that they deliver. Being able to present repertoire such as that published by Bella Figura adds real strength to these kinds of conversations, and we are really looking forward to working with Alexi and her team to keep pushing the envelope for independent publishers.”

IMPEL is 100% owned and controlled by its members, which include independent publishers such as Bucks Music Group, Beggars Music, Reservoir Music, Kassner Music, CTM, ABKCO, Truelove Music, Faber Music, Mute Song, Budde UK, Phrased Differently, who won the Independent Publisher trophy at the Music Week Awards.

The IMPEL membership represents a diverse collection of works, including songs recorded by Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dua Lipa, David Bowie, Ray Charles, Rihanna, Beyonce, Calvin Harris, Elvis Presley and more.