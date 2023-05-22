Independent publisher OTM reveals wave of new signings

Independent music publisher OTM has unveiled a wave of new signings.

The London and LA-based firm has inked publishing deals with Slinger, The Heavy, Poter Elvinger, Flyte and Moa Moa.

The acts join a growing roster at the boutique publisher that includes Alessandro Buccellati (SZA, Mike Sabath), Joseph Mount of Metronomy and Gianluca Buccellati (Arlo Parks, Biig Piig, Easy Life).

London-based writer and producer (Thomas) Slinger is the co-writer and executive producer behind Ashnikko. Their collaborative work has achieved platinum success in the United States with the single Daisy, which was also nominated for Best Contemporary Song at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards.

Slinger has also worked on multiple placements for Apple, Coca-Cola, Adidas, Samsung and Huawei. OTM plans to expand his collaborative co-writing and add value at sync, both from his catalogue and bespoke compositions across multiple media.

Slinger

The Heavy are a trans-Atlantic four-piece who are best known for How You Like Me Now?, which featured on The Vampire Diaries, Entourage, Community, Driver: San Francisco, Horrible Bosses, Limitless, The Expendables 3 and GI Joe, among others.

The Heavy are currently working alongside OTM on the release of their sixth album, Amen.

Poter Elvinger is a Canadian-based writer and producer, who has achieved sync success with Gucci, YSL, Apple, Adidas and many more global brands.

Flyte, who co-wrote four songs on Katie Melua’s album Love & Money, will also be working closely with OTM as they gear up to release their third full-length album later this year.

Following support from BBC Radio 1 and scoring sync placements with Apple and FIFA, London-based band Moa Moa recently signed a deal with OTM. They are recording and releasing their debut album.

Alex Sheridan, founder of OTM, said: "As a growing independent publisher, our focus has always been on building a roster of the best up-and-coming songwriters and producers in the world, so we are thrilled to welcome these artists to OTM.

“Slinger represents the archetype of a modern writer/producer, having the ear for a hit and the vision to push sonic boundaries. We could not be more proud to be a part of his team - alongside Angus Murray at Headlights Management - in building on his successes with Ashnikko and beyond.

“The Heavy have reached an audience of millions by combining a traditional approach with using the most modern means - via sync and streaming. This makes them a great fit with OTM and together we hope to amplify what they have built so well.”

Slinger added: “Having had a very positive and fruitful working relationship over the past few years on a sync basis, I knew OTM would be the right longer-term publishing partner. Their artist-first approach paired with their ambition and growth has been great to witness and be a part of. OTM feels like the right home for me as a writer/producer and I’m looking forward to working closer with Alex and the team.”