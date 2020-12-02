Ivor Novello winners announced at Ivors Composer Awards

The Ivors Academy has revealed the winners of 14 Ivor Novello Awards as part of The Ivors Composer Awards 2020.

Celebrating exceptional new works by composers writing for classical, jazz and sound art, awards were presented to 11 composers, in addition to three Gift Of The Academy Awards. All category winners were commissioned by venues or organisations ranging from the Vortex Jazz Club to the BBC Proms.

Composer Julian Joseph OBE (pictured) became an Academy Fellow, the Academy’s highest honour, in recognition of his contributions to music in the UK. Joseph is the 21st Academy Fellow, joining the likes of Kate Bush CBE, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Gary Carpenter, chair of The Ivors Academy’s Awards Committee, said: “My heartfelt congratulations go to all the winners, nominees and recipients of Gift of the Academy awards. An Ivor Novello Award represents innovation, quality, creativity, determination and beauty through composition and music creation. But most of all it represents the esteem that composers and music creators hold for each other.

"Contemporary classical, jazz and sound arts rely on performances, venues and events to reach our audiences. As we hopefully emerge from the worst of this health crisis we have an important opportunity to rejuvenate culture in the UK by supporting, nurturing and playing work by contemporary music creators.”

Supported by PRS For Music, The Ivors Composer Awards were formerly known as the British Composer Awards, having rebranded in 2019.

PRS CEO Andrea C Martin said:“Congratulations to all the winners at The Ivors Composer Awards. We are incredibly proud that two of the composers nominated for awards this year have taken part in PRS for Music development workshops, and 26 received funding from our charity partner, PRS Foundation. Now more than ever, it is important to celebrate and support composers and the dedicated teams that help bring their works to life.

"While the classical, jazz and sound art communities have all faced their own unique challenges in recent months, creativity has not stopped, and we must ensure it continues to thrive. We hope that these accolades help to shine a light on the remarkable work of those honoured.”

The full list of winners was as follows:

CATEGORY AWARDS



CHAMBER ORCHESTRAL

GRIN by ROBIN HAIGH

for chamber orchestra



CHORAL

PIETA? by RICHARD BLACKFORD

for mezzo soprano, baritone, SATB chorus, optional children’s chorus and string orchestra



COMMUNITY AND PARTICIPATION

MORE UP by OLIVER VIBRANS

for chamber orchestra and electronics



JAZZ COMPOSITION FOR LARGE ENSEMBLE

CREPUSCULE by CHARLIE BATES

for jazz orchestra

JAZZ COMPOSITION FOR SMALL ENSEMBLE

THE VISION THEY HAD by RENELL SHAW

for seven-piece band



LARGE CHAMBER

HONEY SIREN by OLIVER LEITH

for string ensemble



LARGE ORCHESTRAL

HORROR VACUI by JONNY GREENWOOD

for solo violin and 68 solo strings



SMALL CHAMBER

SIX MOVEMENTS by DANIEL FARDON

for string quartet



SOLO OR DUO

DIARIES OF THE EARLY WORM by GARETH MOORCRAFT

for solo alto recorder



SOUND ART

TWITTERING MACHINES by KATHY HINDE

bespoke vinyl, objects, live electronics, field recordings and video projections



STAGE WORKS

DENIS & KATYA by PHILIP VENABLES

opera: for mezzo soprano, baritone, four amplified cellos, tape and video, with libretto by Ted Huffman



SPECIAL AWARDS

ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP

JULIAN JOSEPH OBE



INNOVATION AWARD

YAZZ AHMED



OUTSTANDING WORKS COLLECTION

CECILIA MCDOWALL