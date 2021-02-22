Ivors Academy achieves gender parity across its boards

For the first time in its history, the Ivors Academy has equal gender representation on both its Academy and Trust board.

The boards provide leadership to the UK’s professional association for songwriters and composers and its charitable Trust.

In the latest round of appointments, composers Hannah Peel and Kevin Sargent have joined the Academy board, as Mark Ayres and Marc Sylvan’s terms come to an end.

Charlotte Harris, music and entertainment partner at Harris and Trotter LLP Chartered Accountants, has joined the Trust board.

Emily Saunders, board director and chair of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion steering group, said: “I’m delighted that we have reached this point and I would like to thank all our directors and trustees for their commitment to championing equality at the Academy and across the music industry. Our members deserve and expect a gender-balanced, representative and inclusive Academy and trustee board to represent their perspectives and interests.

“This is one step of many that we are committed to taking to make sure we are fully diverse and inclusive across everything do. Diverse life experiences, identities and backgrounds bring diverse thinking and new ways of seeing the world, that creates a stronger Academy for all music creators.”

The milestone of achieving gender balance on the boards is part of the Academy’s long-standing commitment to championing equality, diversity and inclusion. In July 2020, the Academy published a 12-point action plan that includes reaching a minimum 50% gender balance on its boards, improving the protected characteristics data it collects, providing equality and diversity training to staff and board members, and providing more support and guidance to improve accessibility when entering awards.

To support and empower younger music creators the Academy runs the Rising Star Award with Apple Music for 18-24 year-old songwriters, which provides all nominees year-long mentorship from a well-established Academy member and leaders from Apple Music. Entries for the Award are open until March 26.

The Ivors Academy Trust recently relaunched with a new line-up of trustees from across the music industry, technology and politics and a fresh fundraising drive to provide more opportunities, support and training for songwriters and composers.

The Ivors Academy Board

Gary Carpenter

Tom Gray

Crispin Hunt

Jin Jin

Daniel Kidane

Helienne Lindvall

Emma McClarkin

Julia Montero

Hannah Peel

Orphy Robinson MBE

Kevin Sargent

Emily Saunders

William Sweeney

Jo Thomas

Martyn Ware

Imogen Williams (shared under-25 role)

Hope Winter (shared under-25 role)

The Ivors Academy Trust Board:



