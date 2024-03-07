Ivors Academy appoints Roberto Neri as CEO

Roberto Neri has been appointed as the next chief executive officer of The Ivors Academy. He will start in the role on April 15, taking over from interim CEO Charlie Phillips.

Former CEO Graham Davies moved to the US to become president and CEO of DiMA (Digital Media Organisation).

Roberto Neri has over 20 years’ experience working in senior roles across the music industry. He was most recently CEO of the publishing arm of Believe, which represents over 400,000 songwriters and composers globally.

Previous roles include chief executive and chief operating officer at Utopia Music Services, executive vice president and head of business development at Downtown Music, founder and CEO at Eagle-i Music and vice president of international at Bug Music.

It is a dream job to fervently advocate for and represent songwriters and composers Roberto Neri

Neri began his career in music as publisher relations manager at PRS For Music.

He has served on a range of music industry boards, including as chair of the Music Publishers Association and director on UK Music, PRS For Music, MCPS and PPL/PRS boards. In his role at the MPA, he was called upon to give evidence to MPs for the inquiry into the economics of streaming.

Neri is currently a trustee of Music For My Mind, a charity that enhances the lives of dementia patients and their carers through the power of music.

Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy, said: “On behalf of the board and Academy, I am thrilled to welcome Roberto Neri as our new CEO. He brings a huge breadth of industry experience, knowledge and leadership skills. His commitment – and ours to him – to be the most influential voice for songwriters and composers in the world.”

Roberto Neri said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to step into the role of CEO of The Ivors Academy. It is a dream job to fervently advocate for and represent songwriters and composers, who I have been fortunate enough to represent?for over?two decades globally.?I believe now, more than ever, is the?pivotal?moment to ensure music creators’ interests are protected, championed, valued and recognised for their central and indispensable role in the success of the entire music business.”?