Ivors Academy elects 40 songwriters and composers to Senate as members confront threat from AI

The Ivors Academy has announced the election of 40 songwriters and composers to its Senate.
Elected by members, the Senate plays an essential role in representing the interests and rights of songwriters and composers.
Through the body, the views and priorities of its members will be central to The Ivors Academy’s governance, as the organisation works to protect the rights of its community.
Members of the Senate will provide critical insight and feedback on issues facing the industry. This includes shaping policy, public affairs and campaigns around topics such as artificial intelligence, fair creator remuneration, improvements to works data and identifiers, addressing unfair commissioning practices and the future of public arts funding.
The Senate will now meet and elect up to 11 of their members to the board of directors.
Alongside other issues, our new Senate will strengthen our voice in addressing the potential threat of AI
Roberto Neri
Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: “I am delighted with the outcome of the election and also the member engagement throughout the process. Alongside other issues, our new Senate will strengthen our voice in addressing the potential threat of AI, with lobbying the new government to fix streaming and ensuring media composers sign fairer contracts.
“Thank you again to the many songwriters and composers who put themselves forward in the election and for their continued commitment. It has never been more important to effectively advocate for the crucial role of songwriters and composers – they are the backbone of the music industry, yet remain undervalued. The Ivors Academy and our new Senate will ensure we empower our whole community, address their key issues and continue to champion and protect them until we have a fairer and more sustainable music future.”
List of members elected to the Senate
Andy Skinner
Anna Phoebe
Ayanna Witter-Johnson
Cassell the Beatmaker
Catherine Anne Davies
Crispin Hunt
David Arnold
Dru Masters
Duncan MacLeod
Emily Saunders
Esmeralda Conde Ruiz
Eve Horne
Fiona Bevan
Gary Crosby
Iain Archer
Ila Kamalagharan
Ines Dunn
Jill Thomas
Joe Galuszka
Jonathan Vincent
Jonny Lattimer
Kal Lavelle
Kamille
Katie Richardson
Keith Ayling
Lizzie Esau
Louise Dodds
Melpomeni Kermanidou
Mika Sellens
Nainita Desai
Olli Wells
Orphy Robinson
Paloma Faith
Ras Kassa Alexander
Rob Aitken
Shelly Mcerlaine
Tansy Davies
Tinie Tempah
Tom Gray
Xantoné Blacq