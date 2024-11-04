Ivors Academy elects 40 songwriters and composers to Senate as members confront threat from AI

The Ivors Academy has announced the election of 40 songwriters and composers to its Senate.

Elected by members, the Senate plays an essential role in representing the interests and rights of songwriters and composers.

Through the body, the views and priorities of its members will be central to The Ivors Academy’s governance, as the organisation works to protect the rights of its community.

Members of the Senate will provide critical insight and feedback on issues facing the industry. This includes shaping policy, public affairs and campaigns around topics such as artificial intelligence, fair creator remuneration, improvements to works data and identifiers, addressing unfair commissioning practices and the future of public arts funding.

The Senate will now meet and elect up to 11 of their members to the board of directors.

Alongside other issues, our new Senate will strengthen our voice in addressing the potential threat of AI Roberto Neri

Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: “I am delighted with the outcome of the election and also the member engagement throughout the process. Alongside other issues, our new Senate will strengthen our voice in addressing the potential threat of AI, with lobbying the new government to fix streaming and ensuring media composers sign fairer contracts.

“Thank you again to the many songwriters and composers who put themselves forward in the election and for their continued commitment. It has never been more important to effectively advocate for the crucial role of songwriters and composers – they are the backbone of the music industry, yet remain undervalued. The Ivors Academy and our new Senate will ensure we empower our whole community, address their key issues and continue to champion and protect them until we have a fairer and more sustainable music future.”

List of members elected to the Senate

Andy Skinner

Anna Phoebe

Ayanna Witter-Johnson

Cassell the Beatmaker

Catherine Anne Davies

Crispin Hunt

David Arnold

Dru Masters

Duncan MacLeod

Emily Saunders

Esmeralda Conde Ruiz

Eve Horne

Fiona Bevan

Gary Crosby

Iain Archer

Ila Kamalagharan

Ines Dunn

Jill Thomas

Joe Galuszka

Jonathan Vincent

Jonny Lattimer

Kal Lavelle

Kamille

Katie Richardson

Keith Ayling

Lizzie Esau

Louise Dodds

Melpomeni Kermanidou

Mika Sellens

Nainita Desai

Olli Wells

Orphy Robinson

Paloma Faith

Ras Kassa Alexander

Rob Aitken

Shelly Mcerlaine

Tansy Davies

Tinie Tempah

Tom Gray

Xantoné Blacq