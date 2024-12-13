Ivors Academy Honours ceremony launches to spotlight songwriter and composer champions

The Ivors Academy has launched the Ivors Academy Honours as a dedicated awards ceremony, celebrating exceptional individuals who champion the songwriter and composer community.

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, at the InterContinental London Park Lane, songwriter and composer champions will be recognised for their commitment to creating a fairer, more sustainable and inclusive future with up to 500 guests, including industry leaders and Ivors Academy members.

In the first event of its kind in six years, the Ivors Academy Honours upholds the legacy of the Gold Badge Awards, which ran from 1974 to 2019. The ceremony celebrated those who advocated for a thriving community of songwriters and composers.

The inaugural Ivors Academy Honours were awarded in 2023 to Kevin Brennan MP, Rupert Hine (posthumously), Crispin Hunt and Carla Marie Williams (pictured) at the Academy’s Global Creators Summit on AI.

Songwriters and composers create the music we all love, yet their contributions are often undervalued Roberto Neri

In 2024, Elena Segal received an Honour during Ivors Week. To date, award presenters have included Glen Matlock and Fraser T Smith.

Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said, “Songwriters and composers create the music we all love, yet their contributions are often undervalued. They deserve a fairer, more respectful and supportive environment to thrive. The Ivors Academy Honours shines a light on individuals who make a lasting, positive impact on music creators’ lives and careers. I’m pleased to announce this new, dedicated awards ceremony as a powerful way to champion their impact and influence.”

Further details, including how to nominate someone for an Honour and book tickets, will be announced in early 2025.

PHOTO: Dave Hogan Media