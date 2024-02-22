Ivors Academy partners with YouTube Music on songwriting camp

The Ivors Academy has announced an exclusive songwriting camp, in partnership with YouTube Music, hosted at Qube East, in London.

In addition to songwriting with fellow Ivors Academy members, the writing camp will offer attendees a chance to connect with and learn from songwriters and producers including Jin Jin (who is also an alumnus of YouTube’s Black Voices Fund), Fiona Bevan who leads The Ivors Academy Songwriting Council, and others will be on hand to serve as creative mentors and coaches to all songwriters.

Throughout the camp, attendees will also be able to network with music industry professionals from YouTube Music, The Ivors Academy and from Qube’s community of producers and content creators.

The camp, which takes place on April 9-10, is part of a larger partnership between The Ivors Academy and YouTube. As well as nurturing the craft of songwriting and encouraging collaboration, there will also be a focus on education and sharing best practices for songwriters, producers and artists across the YouTube platform.

Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy, said: “Our songwriting camp with YouTube Music is a big moment for The Ivors Academy. Not only will our members have new opportunities for creative collaboration and professional development, but it delivers on our commitment to fostering a more vibrant and diverse music industry alongside a key partner. It’s a thrill to launch this new moment for songwriters to develop their craft, connect with their peers, learn from established names and write some incredible music.”

To ensure music creators from all over the UK can apply, The Ivors Academy Trust is also supporting the camp by offering travel and accommodation bursaries for selected applicants who are living outside of London.

Dan Chalmers, director, YouTube Music, EMEA, said: “The Ivors Academy is one of the most influential organisations for songwriters in the UK. This partnership reinforces YouTube's continued commitment to supporting and nurturing songwriters and producers both on and off our platform. YouTube is always looking for more ways to help unlock creative opportunities for the songwriting community, and we’re thrilled to have joined forces with The Ivors Academy to help support this mission.”

Twelve spots are available for Ivors Academy and Qube members to apply, and the camp is open to songwriters, producers and artists who write their own music, with a strong commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the music industry.

Shortlisting and attendee selection will be driven by members of The Ivors Academy Songwriting Council, with session curation orchestrated by various creative team members.

Applications are open here. The deadline is midnight on March 8.