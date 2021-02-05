Ivors Academy Trust relaunches with Cliff Fluet, Lucy Francis, Michael Dugher, Danny Poku and more

The Ivors Academy has relaunched its charity, The Ivors Academy Trust, with a line-up of new trustees.

The trade body described it as “an important call to action for increased support for the songwriters, composers and musicians hit hardest by the pandemic and a lack of opportunity”.

The relaunch comes after two years of work to establish the Academy and its charity within Ivors branding.

Working together, the Academy and Trust have begun a major fundraising drive to increase their work supporting, educating and nurturing songwriters and composers.

Graham Davies, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: “I am delighted to announce the relaunch of The Ivors Academy Trust with an amazing board of talented trustees and ambition to sustain music creators. We’re excited to begin this new phase for the Trust and Academy, that builds on great work over the past few years.

“This is an important time for the music industry to increase the level of support it gives to creators. We must throw a lifeline to our talent pipeline on which our industry depends. The Ivors Academy can grow and develop our creative community if we get support to scale the education, development, mentoring, training and support we can provide. This is vital work.”

The Chair of The Ivors Academy Trust board is leading industry lawyer and advisor Cliff Fluet; the vice chair is leading songwriter manager Lucy Francis.

Cliff Fluet said: “I’m grateful to all our new trustees for joining us at a crunch-point for songwriters and composers. They bring a range of skills and knowledge that will support and amplify our message, our fundraising and our programmes. We are determined to open doors for aspiring creators that currently lack opportunities and create the kind of music industry we can all be proud of.”

Lucy Francis said, "Great songs and compositions are born from having a tale to tell. If all the stories are the same the music becomes little monotonous. I’m hugely proud to be working alongside my fellow trustees. The Ivors Academy and its Trust have been vital in the protection and education of our songwriters, composers and creators. I look forward to continuing their work and pushing to find, empower and inspire future Ivor Novello winning talent up and down the country."

The Board of Trustees and Advisors is below:

Cliff Fluet , chair of the board of trustees, Partner at Lewis Silkin LLP and MD at Eleven Advisory

, chair of the board of trustees, Partner at Lewis Silkin LLP and MD at Eleven Advisory Lucy Francis , vice chair of the board of trustees, CEO of 17Days Music

, vice chair of the board of trustees, CEO of 17Days Music Michael Adex , CEO and Founder of the talent and entertainment company NQ

, CEO and Founder of the talent and entertainment company NQ Natasha Baldwin , EVP, Head of Decca Publishing

, EVP, Head of Decca Publishing Michael Dugher , CEO of the Betting and Gaming Council, former Shadow Culture Secretary and ex-CEO of UK Music

, CEO of the Betting and Gaming Council, former Shadow Culture Secretary and ex-CEO of UK Music Sally Anne Gross , music business consultant, academic and author

, music business consultant, academic and author Melanie Johnson , Head of Music Publishing Partnerships International, Facebook

, Head of Music Publishing Partnerships International, Facebook Katie Lam , No. 10 Downing Street Special Advisor, writer and lyricist

, No. 10 Downing Street Special Advisor, writer and lyricist Peter Leathem , CEO of PPL, Chair of the British Association for Performing Arts Medicine, and Director of UK Music

, CEO of PPL, Chair of the British Association for Performing Arts Medicine, and Director of UK Music Danny Poku , Co-founder of Delirious/Blacksmith Management, Stellar Songs, Did Ya Know podcast, and Tim and Danny Music

, Co-founder of Delirious/Blacksmith Management, Stellar Songs, Did Ya Know podcast, and Tim and Danny Music Oliver Vibrans , Ivor Novello Award winning composer and producer

, Ivor Novello Award winning composer and producer Silvina Munich, special advisor to the Trust

The Trust plans to develop relationships with more companies and individuals who share an interest in creating a bright future for music and music creators through vital training, mentoring, apprenticeships, career development and access to opportunities.

James Ainscough, chief executive of Help Musicians, said: “This is a great boost for music creators, who need all the help they can get right now. All of us at Help Musicians are delighted to see the relaunch of The Ivors Academy Trust. We have been working together already on a scheme providing mentoring to songwriters and composers - the partnership is a total joy and we hope to do much more in the coming years. I am excited about what the Trust can achieve and would love to see the entire music industry join us in backing the Trust’s important work.”

Ryan Edwards, CEO of British royalties technology company Audoo, has recently become the latest donor to the Trust.