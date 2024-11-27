Ivors Academy unveils newly elected board including Paloma Faith, Tinie Tempah and David Arnold

The Ivors Academy has unveiled its newly elected board of directors, highlighting its commitment to member-led governance.

Paloma Faith (pictured), Tinie Tempah and David Arnold are among songwriters and composers to be elected to the Ivors Academy board

Other music creators elected also include two-time Ivor Novello Award winner Iain Archer (Snow Patrol, Jake Bugg), multi-platinum songwriter Fiona Bevan (Kylie Minogue, Tom Walker, Ed Sheeran), Ivor Novello Award nominee Ines Dunn (Maisie Peters, Mimi Webb), classical composer and instrumentalist Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Royal Television Society Award winning screen composer Dru Masters, and Mercury Prize winning songwriter/composer (Gomez) and Ivors Academy chair Tom Gray .

The board election follows a vote by its Senate, a representative body of 40 songwriters and composers chosen by The Ivors Academy’s members earlier this year.

From the Senate, 13 members have been selected to serve on the board, bringing together a range of talent and experience to shape the Academy’s future and help address issues facing music creators, including the impact of AI, fair pay and arts funding.

Newly elected board directors:

• Iain Archer

• David Arnold

• Fiona Bevan

• Ines Dunn

• Lizzie Esau

• Paloma Faith

• Tom Gray

• Eve Horne

• Dru Masters

• Orphy Robinson

• Mika Sellens

• Tinie Tempah

• Ayanna Witter-Johnson

Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: "I am thrilled to welcome our new board members, elected by the Senate, to help lead The Ivors Academy’s future. There’s never been a more urgent time to address critical issues facing songwriters and composers, and the expertise of our board will be invaluable to help address them.

"I want to thank all members of the Senate who participated in this process, demonstrating the strength and commitment of our community to create meaningful change. We will continue to protect the rights of songwriters and composers, empower them to thrive, and champion their craft and creativity.”

The board of directors is instrumental in defining The Ivors Academy’s strategy and ensuring it delivers on its mission to protect, empower, and champion songwriters and composers.

Their responsibilities include setting and reviewing strategic goals, approving policies to tackle industry challenges, overseeing the Academy’s growth, acting as ambassadors, and reinforcing advocacy efforts to defend the rights of songwriters and composers.