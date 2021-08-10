Ivors nominees revealed including Dave, Harry Styles, Ashnikko, Pa Salieu, Arlo Parks, Celeste, MNEK

The Ivors Academy has announced the nominations for The Ivors with Apple Music 2021, across eight categories for songs, albums, screen and video game scores - as well as Songwriter of the Year and PRS for Music Most Performed Work.

This year’s list of 33 nominations celebrates 70 individual music creators, including Harry Styles, Lianne La Havas, Lewis Capaldi, Dave, AJ Tracey and Laura Marling - with 50 (70%) of the nominees receiving their first Ivor Novello accolade.

There are eight award categories recognising music released in the UK in 2020 written by British or Irish songwriters and screen composers. This year the Ivors Academy increased the number of works nominated across most categories to further celebrate the work of exceptionally talented music creators.

In the Best Album category, Lianne La Havas, and her co-writer Matthew Hales, are nominated for a second time for her self-titled Lianne La Havas, nine years after her debut album also received Ivor Novello recognition. La Havas is up against Fontaines DC, Laura Marling, Pa Salieu and album collaborators Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes and Rocco Palladino

In Best Contemporary Song, Dave and Fraser T Smith are nominated for the third time (Children Of The Internet). Ashnikko’s Daisy – written by Ashnikko and Slinger - and For Those I Love’s Top Scheme are also nominated. A second nomination for Pa Salieu with Energy – co-written with Kwes Darko, Felix Joseph, Mahalia and Alastair O’Donnell - also marks Mahalia’s first ever nomination. Rising Star Award with Apple Music nominee Rachel Chinouriri receives further recognition for Give Me A Reason, co-written with Tom Henry.

The Best Original Film Score category includes first-time nominees Adam Janota Bzowski for the music to psychological horror film Saint Maud, as well as Blanck Mass for BAFTA-nominated Calm With Horses. They are joined by previous Ivor Novello nominee Anne Nikitin for the Four Kids And It film score. The film scores for animation Two by Two: Overboard! by Craig Stuart Garfinkle and Eimear Noone and the Netflix hit The Trial of the Chicago 7 (composed by Daniel Pemberton) are also nominated within the category.

Best Original Video Game Score includes Ilan Eshkeri and Shigeru Umebayashi’s Ghost of Tsushima for PlayStation, the score for adventure game Little Orpheus by Jessica Curry and Jim Fowler, and the Ori And The Will Of The Wisps score, composed by Gareth Coker.

Best Song Musically and Lyrically sees Arlo Parks and co-writer Gianluca Buccellati pick up their first nomination (Black Dog). Other nominees in the category include Headie One and Fred Again... (Gang); Marina for Man’s World; God’s Own Children by Barney Lister and Obongjayar; and Stop This Flame by Celeste and Jamie Hartman.

The Best Television Soundtrack includes Us composed by Oli Julian, Noughts + Crosses composed by Matthew Herbert’ Dracula by James Bond composer and previous Ivor Novello Award winner David Arnold, with Michael Price; A Suitable Boy by Alex Heffes and Anoushka Shankar; and Devs composed by Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury and The Insects.

This year’s nominations for PRS for Music Most Performed Work celebrate a collection of songwriters for five hit songs from the last year. Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon lead the category with two nominations for Watermelon Sugar – co-written with Tyler Johnson and Mitchell Rowland and Adore You – co-written with Amy Allen and Tyler Johnson.

Also nominated, after having previously climbed to the top of the charts, are two entries from Lewis Capaldi: Someone You Loved (written by Capaldi and Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Ben Kohn and Sam Roman) and Before You Go written by Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Ben Kohn and Phil Plested.

In the same category, songwriters Jonathan Courtidis, Dan Dare and Robert Harvey receive a nomination for co-writing Head & Heart, the No.1 record from Joel Corry and MNEK.

The Ivors are so important because they celebrate where all the music begins - with songwriters and composers Shaznay Lewis

For the first time there are five nominees for Songwriter of the Year. The award recognises a songwriter or songwriting partnership who wrote an outstanding body of successful songs commercially released in 2020 and this year includes AJ Tracey, Kamille (who co-wrote songs released by Little Mix, Mabel, Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit, Headie One and Tiesto), Celeste with her co-writer Jamie Hartman, Kid Harpoon with Harry Styles, and MNEK for co-writing chart-toppers for Little Mix, KSI, Sigala, Paloma Faith, Steps and Dua Lipa in 2020.

Each category is judged by individual panels of Academy-invited songwriters and composers, except the PRS for Music Most Performed Work and Songwriter of the Year, which is based on 2020 performance data from PRS for Music.

Songwriter of the Year nominees have been chosen by The Ivors Awards Committee, the winner of which will be decided by an Academy member vote for the first time.

Shaznay Lewis, Ivor Novello Award winner and chair of The Ivors Awards Committee at The Ivors Academy, said: “Over the last year we’ve felt the power of songwriting and the stories told through music. The Ivors are so important because they celebrate where all the music begins - with songwriters and composers. The judges have chosen a selection of exceptional music that moves, unites and inspires us. Congratulations to all our nominees, and I’m really delighted that the majority are recognised with an Ivor nomination for the first time.”

The Ivors 2021 Nominations are:

BEST ALBUM

A HERO’S DEATH

Written by Grian Chatten, Thomas Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan and Carlos O’Connell

Performed by Fontaines DC

Published in the UK by Domino Publishing Company

LIANNE LA HAVAS

Written by Matthew Hales and Lianne La Havas

Performed by Lianne La Havas

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music

SEND THEM TO COVENTRY

Written by Felix Joseph, Alastair O’Donnell and Pa Salieu

Performed by Pa Salieu

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, Neo Songs-BMG UK and Sony Music Publishing



SONG FOR OUR DAUGHTER

Written by Laura Marling

Performed by Laura Marling

Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing

WHAT KINDA MUSIC

Written by Yussef Dayes, Tom Misch and Rocco Palladino

Performed by Tom Misch + Yussef Dayes

Published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

CHILDREN OF THE INTERNET

Written by Dave and Fraser T Smith

Performed by Future Utopia feat. Dave & Es Devlin

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Kobalt Music Publishing

DAISY

Written by Ashnikko and Slinger

Performed by Ashnikko

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Copyright Control

ENERGY

Written by Kwes Darko, Felix Joseph, Mahalia, Alastair O’Donnell and Pa Salieu

Performed by Pa Salieu feat. Mahalia

Published in the UK by Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing, Kobalt Music Publishing, Neo Songs-BMG UK and Sony Music Publishing

GIVE ME A REASON

Written by Rachel Chinouriri and Tom Henry

Performed by Rachel Chinouriri

Published in the UK by Reservoir Reverb Music

TOP SCHEME

Written by David Balfe

Performed by For Those I Love

Published in the UK by September Music Publishing-Universal Music Publishing

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE



CALM WITH HORSES

Composed by Blanck Mass

Published in the UK by BMG UK

FOUR KIDS AND IT

Composed by Anne Nikitin

Published in the UK by FKAI Productions

SAINT MAUD

Composed by Adam Janota Bzowski

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Composed by Daniel Pemberton

Published in the UK by KMR Music Royalties II SCSP

TWO BY TWO: OVERBOARD!

Composed by Craig Stuart Garfinkle and Eimear Noone

Published in the UK by Accorder Music

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

Composed by Ilan Eshkeri and Shigeru Umebayashi

LITTLE ORPHEUS

Composed by Jessica Curry and Jim Fowler

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS

Composed by Gareth Coker

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

BLACK DOG

Written by Gianluca Buccellati and Arlo Parks

Performed by Arlo Parks

Published in the UK by One Two Many Songs-Sony Music Publishing and Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing

GANG

Written by Fred again.. and Headie One

Performed by Headie One & Fred again..

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishin

GOD’S OWN CHILDREN

Written by Barney Lister and Obongjayar

Performed by Obongjayar

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Beggars Music

MAN’S WORLD

Written by Marina

Performed by Marina

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music

STOP THIS FLAME

Written by Celeste and Jamie Hartman

Performed by Celeste

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Reservoir Reverb Music

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

A SUITABLE BOY

Composed by Alex Heffes and Anoushka Shankar

Published in the UK by Bright Notion Music-Decca Publishing, Anourag Music Publishing, Lookout Point-BBC Studios Distribution

DEVS

Composed by Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury and The Insects

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

DRACULA

Composed by David Arnold and Michael Price

Published in the UK by Bucks Music Group and Sony Music Publishing

NOUGHTS + CROSSES

Composed by Matthew Herbert

Published in the UK by Bucks Music Group and Sony Music Publishing

US

Composed by Oli Julian

Published in the UK by Concord FTV

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

ADORE YOU

Written by Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles

Performed by Harry Styles

Published in the UK by Artist Publishing Group West-Kobalt Music Publishing, Concord Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing

BEFORE YOU GO

Written by Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Ben Kohn and Phil Plested

Performed by Lewis Capaldi

Published in the UK by BMG UK and Hotel Cabana-Sony Music Publishing

HEAD & HEART

Written by Jonathan Courtidis, Dan Dare and Robert Harvey

Performed by Joel Corry feat. MNEK

Published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and Minds On Fire

SOMEONE YOU LOVED

Written by Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Ben Kohn and Sam Roman

Performed by Lewis Capaldi

Published in the UK by BMG UK and Sony Music Publishing

WATERMELON SUGAR

Written by Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Mitchell Rowland and Harry Styles

Performed by Harry Styles

Published in the UK by Concord Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

AJ TRACEY

CELESTE and JAMIE HARTMAN

KAMILLE

KID HARPOON and HARRY STYLES

MNEK