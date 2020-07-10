J Balvin collaborator Sky Rompiendo signs with Sony/ATV

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has entered into an exclusive multi-year worldwide publishing agreement with producer/songwriter Sky Rompiendo.

A long-time collaborator with J Balvin, Rompiendo produced the star’s current album Colores. An official press release confirmed Rompiendo is currently working with Rosalia, Manuel Turizo, and Nicky Jam, among others.

Speaking about the deal, Rompiendo said: "This is a new challenge. With the experience I have gained over the years coupled with this new alliance, I hope that I will be able to discover just how far music will take me."

Jorge Mejia, Sony/ATV President and CEO, Latin America and US Latin, added: “Sky is one of the foremost producers and songwriters working in music today. We are honored to have him join our family and are so looking forward to being part of what’s next!”

Back in May, Sony/ATV Music Publishing signed hit indie-pop singer-songwriter Benee to a worldwide publishing deal.

Photo: Mateo Garcia pka Teograph