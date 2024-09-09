James Ford signs to Universal Music Publishing Group

Universal Music Publishing Group has signed producer and songwriter James Ford.

Ford had a recent hit in the shape of Fontaines DC’s recently released Romance, which achieved their highest week one sale and debuted at No.2, behind Sabrina Carpenter’s all-conquering album.

Ford has also worked with Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Foals, Florence + The Machine, Haim, Gorillaz, Jessie Ware and more.

Last year, Ford launched his own artist project with The Hum, while his other recent productions include albums with Blur, Pet Shop Boys, The Last Dinner Party and Beth Gibbons.

He has also toured as Simian Mobile Disco and played with The Last Shadow Puppets, among others.

James Ford said: “I’m very excited to be joining the UMPG family, looking forward to collaborating with their roster of talented artists and writers and seeing more of Pete Simmons’ extensive collection of shorts.”

Pete Simmons, head of A&R, UMPG UK said: “It’s not every day you get the opportunity to work with somebody as influential as James. He has been involved in quite literally all of my favourite records over the past 15 years or so. From Gorillaz to the Arctic Monkeys, Florence and The Machine, all the way back to Simian Mobile Disco – one of the first things I ever ‘discovered’ as a teenager. I look forward to seeing what our creative ideas – and my collection of shorts – can add to his career.”

Pictured above (L-R): Oli Isaacs (manager, This Is Music), James Ford, Luke Williams (manager, This Is Music), Pete Simmons (head of A&R, UMPG UK)