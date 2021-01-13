Jamie Cullum returns to Sony/ATV with global deal

Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK has signed a global deal with Jamie Cullum.

The agreement with the jazz musician and broadcaster marks his return to the publisher.

“I’m so proud to have signed with Sony/ATV and to be rejoining a team I first started working with in 2003 at the very beginning of my professional career," he explained.

"While I have had a long and interesting journey as a songwriter, I do feel like I’m entering a new phase in the body of work I’m creating. I know and respect the team at Sony/ATV and I’m excited to explore with them the possibilities of where we can use my songs not only within my own recorded output but also for other artists and in film, theatre, computer games and beyond.”

Welcoming Cullum back, Sony/ATV UK president and co-managing director David Ventura and co-managing director Tim Major issued a joint statement.

“Jamie is a class act in every way – as a songwriter, a musician, a voice and as a person. We’re absolutely thrilled that he has chosen to work with us on this exciting next phase of his career,” they explained.

Fran Malyan of Sony/ATV Catalogue added that she was particularly pleased to be renewing her professional acquaintance with the artist.

“I’ve worked with Jamie from the beginning of his amazing career so I’m more than thrilled that he’s returning to his original home," she declared. "His new album is a masterpiece full of brand-new songs that sound like standards.”

Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK also recently renewed its deal with multi-platinum songwriter and producer Cass Lowe.

