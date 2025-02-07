Jane Dyball to take over as chair of PRS Foundation's board of trustees

Jane Dyball has been appointed chair of PRS Foundation’s board of trustees, effective in April.

She assumes the position following the end of her term as co-chair of Attitude Is Everything.

Dyball was formerly CEO of the Music Publishers Association Group of companies (MPA), having also served at Warner Chappell Music, where she oversaw legal & business affairs internationally, digital strategy, developing markets and public policy.

In 2018, the executive won the Outstanding Contribution award at the Music Week Women In Music Awards, while her other honours include the Ivors Academy Gold Badge, and the MPA Gold Badge

Dyball is also co-founder of the Primadonna Festival, is a trustee of Suffolk Artlink, a mentor for tech music incubators including Abbey Road Red and a founding Advisory Board member for Music Tech UK. She also runs the Laffittes Ltd consultancy.

Joining Dyball on the board of trustees are Brahim Ait Ben Larbi (principal legal counsel, Apple), Jonathan Jackson (COO/CFO, Plimsoll Productions Ltd) and Grace Goodwin (Founder, GENIE - Gender Equality Networks in Europe).

Jane Dyball said: “I’m really excited to be taking on this role in this, the 25th anniversary year of the PRS Foundation. When the PRS Foundation was established in 2000 I was a board member of PRS for Music representing a major publisher, and somewhat sceptical about the need for a talent development agency when the industry is full of excellent A&R teams. But the industry has moved on and in a world where an act with 100,000 streams is just scratching the surface, PRS Foundation has built a 25-year proven track record in facilitating the development of new talent. As an occasional music booker myself I have come to rely on PRS Foundation as a North star in finding and platforming great music in my own little way. Thanks are due to interim chair Susannah Simons and I’m particularly looking forward to working with the PRS Foundation team, led by the passionate and impressive Joe Frankland.”

Joe Frankland, CEO of PRS Foundation said, “I am excited to welcome Jane Dyball as PRS Foundation’s chair. Jane’s contribution to the UK and global music industry has been huge. She is fully deserving of the recognition and respect she has garnered and brings to our organisation a deep understanding of the complex barriers facing music creators from all backgrounds, combined with a passion for getting things done!”

The CEO added: “She joins an incredibly knowledgeable Board of Trustees at an exciting time for the organisation as we celebrate the impact of 25 years investing in exceptional new music and supporting music creator careers. And I am looking forward to working with Jane while we shape the future of a music sector which places the needs of the music creator community front and centre for the benefit of all.”

Frankland concluded: I’d also like to thank Susannah Simons who has been an incredible interim chair. The Board and team are incredibly grateful for her expertise, time and collaborative approach to leading the Board and working with myself and the wider team. Additionally, it is fantastic to have elected at our last Board meeting three new Trustees to our Board, each bringing invaluable experience and knowledge as we look to the future. Huge welcome to Brahim Ait Ben Larbi, Jonathan Jackson and Grace Goodwin.”