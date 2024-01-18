Jeff "Gitty" Gitelman signs expanded publishing deal with BMG

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling producer, songwriter and arranger Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman has signed a new publishing partnership with BMG.

Through this new partnership, Gitelman will expand his relationship with BMG and actively sign and develop new creatives to his own company, Playground Media.

In 2023, Gitelman made US chart history as the first producer to appear simultaneously on the Billboard Top 10 Producers chart, the Hot 100 Producers chart, the R&B Hip-Hop Producers chart, the R&B Producers chart and the Country Producers charts in a single week.

He recently worked with Victoria Monet on her current song On My Mama, which earned him a writer and producer Grammy nomination in both the Record Of The Year and Best R&B Song categories.

Current hits include Wild Ones by Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll, Still Believe In Love by Mary J Blige and four songs on Hozier’s new album. Gitelman is the co-executive producer for the upcoming Jennifer Lopez album This Is Me… Now to accompany the same titled documentary set for release this February.

Gitty’s first signing to Playground Media is multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Kevin Theodore, whose work includes Come Back To Earth on Mac Miller's Grammy-nominated album Swimming, as well as recordings by Tank And The Bangas, Sabrina Claudio, Alex Vaughn and Daniel Seavey. His recent collaborations include tracks with Teddy Swims, Allen Stone and Muni Long amongst others.

Gitty is a musical hitmaking force with an exceptional ear for new and developing songwriters Joshua Edmond

“I am excited to extend my partnership with BMG and to be able to sign and develop talent together,” said Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman. “Joshua Edmond has been a champion, supportive and empowering these past two years and it will be great to work alongside him and the team with this new partnership.”

Joshua Edmond, BMG VP of A&R, said: “Gitty is a musical hitmaking force with an exceptional ear for new and developing songwriters. We are proud to expand our partnership with him and his next generation talent.”

His production on Back Of My Mind and Damage by H.E.R. landed him two Grammy nominations, his second in the Album Of The Year category following his first in 2020 for his contribution on H.E.R.’s I Used To Know Her.

Co-production and writing credits include recordings by Camila Cabello, Mac Miller, Trey Songz, Anderson Paak, Jorja Smith, Florida Georgia Line, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

In addition to time in the studio, Gitelman continues to be involved with the Recording Academy, serving as the advisor to the Los Angeles Chapter Board as well as participating in the Advocacy, Professional Development and P&E committees.