Jenni Pfaff & Jesse Dang join Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has announced details of two key appointments across strategy and HR.

Jenni Pfaff (pictured) becomes senior vice president, head of global strategic integration & operations, while HR exec Jesse Dang has joined as senior vice president of people.

Pfaff joined the company in 2019 as VP, people and will report to WCM’s co-chairs, Guy Moot, CEO and Carianne Marshall, COO, and will serve as an adviser.She will work closely with senior management on opportunities for collaboration across the business.

Reporting to WMG’s EVP and chief people officer, Masha Osherova, Dang will focus on executing Warner Chappell’s HR agenda across the US, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Moot and Marshall said: “Jenni has been an incredible strategic partner over these past few years as we looked to reenergize our company’s culture and launch our new business strategy. As a trusted adviser to our team, she has very strong relationships across our global organization and this role truly couldn’t be a better fit. We’re equally as excited to welcome Jesse to our Warner Chappell family and look forward to partnering with him on our People strategy and the employee experience for our global teams.”

Pfaff commented: “I’m very proud of everything we’ve been doing to support our people and songwriters and truly create an environment where they can thrive. I believe deeply in this team and the strategy we’ve built to attract and retain the best songwriters and creative talent. I’m grateful to Carianne and Guy for giving me the opportunity to grow with Warner Chappell in this new role and excited to join forces with Jesse as we continue to evolve our company culture.”

Osherova said: “Jenni’s move from our People team into a business role at Warner Chappell is a testament to her transformative leadership, and I’m very proud to support her in this next stage of her career. As Jenni steps into her new position, I’m thrilled to have a talented leader like Jesse onboard as our HR head for the Warner Chappell business.”