Jez Ashurst signs with Budde Music and Karma Songs

Jez Ashurst has signed a new publishing deal with Budde Music and Karma Songs, who formed a JV in 2020.

Ashurst has worked on a raft of hits including OneRepublic’s Start Again, Little Mix’s Secret Love Song (feat. Jason Derulo) and Leona Lewis’ One More Sleep. He has also worked closely with Atlantic breakthrough act and former Music Week cover star Maisie Peters, Tom Grennan and Tom Walker.

Jordan Jay, Karma Songs director, said: “We are delighted to extend our relationship working with Jez to include publishing through Karma Songs. He is a rare breed of songwriter with such consistency and an incredible breadth of songwriting talent. He has penned hits from the evergreen One More Sleep by Leona Lewis, to the multi-million selling Secret Love Song for Little Mix and cuts with OneRepublic, Tom Grennan and The Amazons. He has recently written some incredible songs with Tom Walker and Maisie Peters, so we’re really excited for people to hear those and for what the future holds for him."

Sina Wahnschaffe, director of international A&R at Budde Music, added: “I have known Jez for a really long time and I’m super happy that he is joining the Karma Songs/Budde Music family. He is just an outstanding talent!”

Pictured above (L-R): Jess Miller (assistant Manager & coordinator, Karma Songs), Jordan Jay (director, Karma Songs), Ross Gautreau (A&R director, Karma Songs), Jez Ashurst, Rachel Meyrick (head of business affairs, XL Talent), Mike Box (CEO, XL Talent), Florian Müller (A&R and songplugging Manager, Budde Music)