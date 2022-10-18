Joel Corry co-writers Neave Applebaum & Lewis Thompson win big at ASCAP London Music Awards 2022

Winners have been unveiled for the ASCAP London Music Awards 2022.

The ASCAP London Music Awards, which take place on @ASCAP social media, shine a light on British songwriting and composing talent for their continued US success this year.

Winners include collaborators Neave Applebaum & Lewis Thompson, the co-writers behind a host of Joel Corry hits. The pair take home three awards including Songwriter Of The Year and two Hot Dance/Electronic Song awards - the first for Head & Heart (alongside co-writers MNEK, Robert Harvey and Leo Kalyan) and a second for Bed by Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta.

Bollywood composer Mithoon has won two awards for Whoopty. Featuring a prominent sample of Sanam Re by Indian film composer Mithoon, Whoopty became a chart-topping hit for drill rapper CJ. Whoopty won Mithoon two awards for Song of the Year and Top Streaming Song, demonstrating the power of creative sampling in modern songwriting.

Other music creators recognised include Lewis Capaldi, MNEK, DJ/producer David Morales and a host of composers for film and TV, including Jonny Greenwood and the composers for Married At First Sight and Sing 2.

Last year’s Songwriter Of The Year, Lewis Capaldi, is a winner alongside Corey Sanders in the Hot Dance/Electronic category for their work on Lasting Lover by Sigala and James Arthur.

Meanwhile, James ‘Yami’ Bell takes home the Top Hot Dance/Electronic Song award for The Business by Tiësto.

Other Hot Dance/Electronic Song awards winners include: Teemu Brunila for Don’t Be Shy (Tiësto and Karol G); David Morales and Handel Tucker for In Da Getto (J Balvin and Skrillex); Dan Caplen and Gez O’Connell for Paradise (Meduza ft. Dermot Kennedy); Ross Campbell for Friday (Riton and Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa and Hypeman); and Frederik ‘Siba’ Castenschiold Eichen and Sakima for You (by Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae).

ASCAP also recognises the best composers in the worlds of film and television with 11 awards. Top Box Office Film of the Year goes to Joby Talbot’s work on Sing 2. Other Top Box Office Film awards go to Radiohead multi-instrumentalist and film composer Jonny Greenwood for his work on Spencer and Christopher Benstead for Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man.

The influence of TikTok is evident in this year’s winners list. Put Your Records On by Corinne Bailey Rae gains a Winning Hot 100 award for co-writers John Beck and Steve Crisanthou, re-entering the US charts after a cover version by Ritt Momney went viral on TikTok.

Other Winning Hot 100 awards go to Chris Arnold, Rick Boardman, Pablo Bowman Navarro, David Martin and Geoff Morrow for Leave Before You Love Me (by Marshmello and the Jonas Brothers); sibling duo Legendurybeatz and legendury Beatz for Essence (Remix) (Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber and Tems); and James 'Boy Matthews' Norton and Cleo Tighe for their work on One Too Many (Keith Urban and Pink).

The winners will be honoured on the @ASCAP Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and @ASCAPLondon Instagram accounts during October 18 and 19, 2022 beginning at 10am BST with the hashtag #ASCAPAwards. ASCAP will share exclusive photos and videos from the winners as part of the virtual event.