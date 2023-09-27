John Saunderson returns to Notting Hill Music Group

John Saunderson has returned to Notting Hill Music Group as head of creative services.

Saunderson’s portfolio will include writer, song and catalogue development, overseeing collaborations and song camps all over the world, and the identification and acquisition of new and established writers and catalogues.

John Saunderson rejoins the company as it celebrates its 30th year as an independent music publisher. Recent successes include Acraze’s Do It To It, Beyonce’s Cuff It, Meduza & Hozier’s Tell It To My Heart, Purple Disco Machine & Sophie & The Giants’ In The Dark, Kygo & Calum Scott collaboration Woke Up In Love and Tiesto’s All Nighter.

General manager Leopold Huntington-Whiteley has overseen growth of the company’s sync business with recent major campaigns for Samsung, Peloton, Amazon and Walmart, amongst many others.

He can help to build further success for our writers from a starting position of great strength Andy McQueen

Chairman Andy McQueen said: “As JFK once said, ‘The time to fix the roof is when the sun is shining,’ so we are thrilled to add John’s energy and unique talents to the mix at a time when he can help to build further success for our writers from a starting position of great strength.”

John Saunderson was previously at Ostereo, which has undergone restructuring.

“I had 15 very happy, successful years at Notting Hill Music. I’m over the moon to be back with Andy, Dave, Leo and the rest of this amazing team,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Dave Loader - MD of Notting Hill Music, John Saunderson - Head of Creative Services Notting Hill Music, Leopold Huntington-Whiteley, GM Notting Hill Music.

PHOTO CREDIT: Gary Thomas Kypa