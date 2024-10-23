Jonathan Tester launches publisher Groove Bound Songs in JV with Bucks Music Group

Jonathan Tester has launched a new independent publishing company, Groove Bound Songs, in a joint venture with Bucks Music Group.

Groove Bound Songs will benefit from Bucks’ back end administration, creative A&R, sync services and general expertise under the JV.

Tester is head of sync at Bucks Music, having run the department since he joined the company in 2002.

During Tester’s time at Bucks, the company’s sync team has been named Sync Team Independent Publisher at the Music Week Sync Awards on two occasions (2015 and 2017), as well as winning Sync of the Year in 2014. They have also won four Music & Sound Awards.

The division has recently worked on key syncs for brands such as New Balance, Pepsi, LNER, Nike, Ver and Mobil 1; and TV shows such as One Day, Bad Sisters, Alma’s Not Normal, Top Boy and Boat Story.

Prior to joining Bucks, Tester was creative licensing director at The Soundlounge, where he had been responsible for negotiating music rights for numerous big brand campaigns for the likes of Go! Airlines, Adidas, Hugo Boss, KFC, Guinness and Ford.

He is also a director and board member of the Music Publishers Association.

Iraina Mancini is the first addition to the Groove Bound Songs roster. Mancini is a singer/songwriter and DJ from London. Her debut album, Undo The Blue, was released via Needle Mythology in 2023.

Jonathan Tester said: “I am so thankful to Simon [Platz - Bucks MD] and Sarah [Liversedge Platz - Bucks Director A&R] for having the faith to back my new company. They have provided invaluable help and support in launching Groove Bound. Working alongside them at Bucks has been an inspiration and education in how to be a good publisher so, hopefully, Groove Bound will follow in these footsteps.

“The Groove Bound name is inspired by a classic Wonder Stuff t-shirt I had when I was 15, bought at my first gig. Groove isn’t meant to point to a particular genre, but stands for music being a joyful and shared experience. We are not just signing songs, but moments and memories. Sync has given me the opportunity and experience to listen to songs as a soundtrack – and I am looking for songs that will serve as someone’s soundtrack to life: The night out song, the dancing with friends song, the love song, the heartbreak song… Songs that really connect with sensations and emotions. I’m not chasing the algorithm’s playlist but someone’s playlist to life. To bring it back to the t-shirt, songs that are the stuff of wonder!”

His expertise and instincts have served Bucks incredibly well over the years Sarah Liversedge Platz

On signing Iraina Mancini, Tester added: “I couldn’t be happier that Iraina is the first signing as she encapsulates the Groove Bound ethos. I had been an admirer of her music since hearing her on 6 Music and was then introduced via her manager, Martin Kelly. Iraina has the effortless cool and elan of artists such as Francosie Hardy, Margo Guryan and Caterina Caselli, and is an incredible songwriter whose melodies are timeless and instant companions. We are now working together on her second album, and it’s so inspiring to be involved in the creation of new songs – trying to bottle imagination and magic.”

Iraina Mancini said: “I am truly honoured to be the first signing to Groove Bound Songs. My songwriting is the most precious part of what I do, and I can't think of a better fit in Jonathan Tester and Bucks Music Group to look after my songs. I’m so excited to see what the future holds.”

Sarah Liversedge Platz, Bucks Music Group Director A&R, said: “Jonathan is a highly respected colleague both here at Bucks and in the wider music publishing community. His expertise and instincts have served Bucks incredibly well over the years and we are sure he will be equally successful with his new publishing outfit, Groove Bound Songs. We’re happy to partner with him on the new venture.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Jonathan Tester, Iraina Mancini and Martin Kelly