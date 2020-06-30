Josh Kear signs to Sony/ATV Nashville

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville has announced the signing of Josh Kear.

The Nashville-based songwriter is a four-time Grammy winner, while his past hits include Before He Cheats by Carrie Underwood, God Your Mama And Me, by Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley’s Drunk on a Plane, Need You Now by Lady A and Drinking Class by Lee Brice. He is the only songwriter to win the Country Song Of The Year” Grammy three times.

Sony/ATV Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston said: “Josh is truly one of a kind – his songs have elevated the standards of country music, and they convey genuine emotion that everyone can relate to. I’m thrilled to welcome Josh to the Sony/ATV family and to deliver the best opportunities for his music.”

The song catalogue at this company is pure country music history at its best Josh Kear

Josh Kear said: “I consider it a great honor to join Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The song catalogue at this company is pure country music history at its best. Rusty Gaston and the entire Sony/ATV team are passionate about great songs and making a difference in people’s lives. I look forward to contributing to the best of my ability to this legacy.”

Kear joined the NSAI Board of Directors in 2019 and testified in support of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which subsequently became law in the US.