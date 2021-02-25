Julia Michaels signs to UMPG ahead of debut album

Universal Music Publishing Group has signed Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter Julia Michaels to an exclusive, global publishing agreement.

Michaels has written for some of music’s biggest artists across genres including Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Janelle Monae, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, The Chicks, Britney Spears, Keith Urban, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, Zedd and Pink, among others.

To date, Michaels has co-written 25 titles that have charted on the Hot 100 including two No.1 hits: Bieber's Sorry and Gomez's Lose You To Love Me. Fourteen of her songs have charted in the US Top 40, including her own debut single Issues.

Julia Michaels said: “I’m so excited to join UMPG’s family of artists and songwriters! I know with Jody Gerson, David Gray, Lillia Parsa and the UMPG family, I’m going to have a solid foundation and a wonderful, supportive and hardworking team. I can’t wait to keep making music that I love and to do it in my new home.”

Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of UMPG, said: “Julia has an immense gift for songwriting I've admired her as a songwriter and an artist, and loved her songs since the beginning of her career. I am so proud that she is now a UMPG songwriter and look forward to working with her manager, Beka Tischker, and my global teams to help make all of Julia's artistic dreams a reality!”

In September 2020, Michaels released Lie Like This (Republic), the lead single from her forthcoming debut studio album.

David Gray, co-head of A&R at UMPG, added: “Julia Michaels is a once in a generation songwriter and artist. At UMPG, we have been following her career since the beginning and are thrilled to now have the opportunity to work with Julia closely for her next chapter.”