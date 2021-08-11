Kasey Tyndall signs to River House Artists and Sony Music Publishing Nashville

River House Artists, in partnership with Sony Music Publishing Nashville, has announced the signing of rising singer-songwriter Kasey Tyndall to a global publishing deal.

Kasey Tyndall has shared the stage with musicians including Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Parmalee, Granger Smith, Whiskey Myers, Joe Diffie, Stryper, Jamey Johnson and many others.

Tyndall has been writing and recording new music in Nashville, and recently dropped her new single, Middle Man. She is currently on tour with country artist Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers in the US. She also plans to tour in the autumn with Drake White, along with recording new music.

Kasey Tyndall said: “I am beyond excited to be starting a new chapter in my career and joining the River House family. Their work ethic is contagious, and I couldn’t be more thankful for their belief in my music!”

Zebb Luster, VP & GM, River House Artists, said: "We have been big fans of Kasey for a couple years now and knew that if the opportunity ever presented itself, we would love to work with her. Her determination and confidence in who she is as an artist has really grown since moving to Nashville and we are stoked to help her cultivate a long-term career in this business. She is a true entertainer!"

Tyndall got her first big break as singer-songwriter after winning the chance to sing alongside Keith Urban at one of his shows in 2015.