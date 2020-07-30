Kate Alderton promoted to VP role at Warner Chappell UK

Kate Alderton has been promoted to the new role of VP, operations and finance at Warner Chappell Music UK.

In this new role she will oversee the operational side of the publisher’s UK business in close cooperation with all existing department heads.

Alderton will report to CEO & co-chair Guy Moot and COO and co-chair Carianne Marshall until a new MD of the UK business is appointed. Mike Smith left that role earlier this year and has since been appointed to a senior position at Downtown.

Alderton said: “I’m really touched that Guy and Carianne have put their faith in me and offered up this amazing opportunity to help guide our UK business during this era of unprecedented change. It’s a real honour to help support our incredible community of songwriters in this way.”

She joined Warner Chappell Music from Deloitte in 2012, serving first as financial controller and subsequently as head of finance, before being promoted to UK finance director in 2017.

Moot and Marshall said: “Kate is an outstanding exec who understands how the creative and commercial sides of our business dovetail together. She’ll further improve our operational effectiveness, using her deep knowledge of the industry to refine ways of working, creating efficiencies and supporting innovations to help us provide the best service to our creative community of writers and artists.”

Alderton joined the Women In Music Roll Of Honour last year – entries for this year are open here until 5pm on Friday, July 31.

