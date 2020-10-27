Kendrick Lamar inks global admin deal with Universal Music Publishing Group

Kendrick Lamar has signed an exclusive, worldwide administration agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

The Top Dawg Entertainment rapper has won 13 Grammy Awards including three wins for Best Rap Song, two for Rap Album, and four for Best Rap Performance, among others.

Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith said: “Kendrick and I are excited for our new partnership with Jody Gerson and UMPG. Jody was passionate from the jump - she fought to make this deal happen.”

Jody Gerson, UMPG chairman and CEO, said: "Kendrick Lamar is not only one of the greatest lyricists that has ever lived, but he has done as much or more than any artist to promote much needed change in our society through music. I and my colleagues at UMPG are deeply honoured to be afforded the opportunity to join Kendrick, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and the TDE family to help forward his unique and important vision."

Lamar’s 2012 major label debut, Good Kid, MAAD City, has sold 326,477 copies in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company, while 2015's To Pimp a Butterfly was his first No.1 and has 248,226 sales to date.

His 2017 LP Damn (301,711 sales) was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music, making Lamar the first non-classical and non-jazz artist to receive the honour.

In 2018, Lamar wrote and produced 14 soundtrack songs for Marvel film Black Panther, winning the Academy and Grammy Awards for Best Original Score.