Kobalt appoints Rani Hancock as EVP, head of US creative

Kobalt has appointed Rani Hancock to the position of executive vice president, head of US creative at the company.

In her new role, Hancock will lead the music publisher’s creative teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. She will report directly to Jeannette Perez, Kobalt president & chief commercial officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Rani Hancock to Kobalt Music,” said Jeannette Perez. “Her exceptional creative vision and proven track record make her the perfect fit to head our US creative team. Rani's deep understanding of the evolving music landscape, combined with her passion for nurturing talent, will be invaluable as we continue to empower songwriters, artists and producers in achieving their greatest potential."

Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt, said: "Rani is a creative executive who has always looked at the songwriter as a foundational player in our business. That point of view, along with her vast experience in our business, embodies the kind of leadership and creative acumen that makes her the ideal leader to guide our U.S. creative team moving forward.”

Her exceptional creative vision and proven track record make her the perfect fit Jeannette Perez

Hancock has joined Kobalt from Columbia Records, where she served as EVP, head of A&R and worked with artists including Dove Cameron, Maren Morris and JoJo Siwa, among others.

In her previous role as EVP, A&R at RCA Records, she signed artists including Miley Cyrus, Kesha and Becky G and A&R'd projects for Pitbull, Britney Spears and more. During her stint as president of Sire Records, she signed Bryce Vine and Cavetown, and oversaw projects by Tegan & Sara and Andra Day, as well as executive produced the Golden Globe-nominated soundtrack for The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

"Joining Kobalt is an incredible opportunity to be part of a company that truly values songwriters, artists and producers,” said Rani Hancock. “Laurent and Jeannette have built an amazing team and a culture of creativity and innovation. I'm incredibly excited to work alongside them to champion the next generation of creative talent. Kobalt's commitment to empowering artists aligns perfectly with my own values, where great songs and great songwriters always come first. I can't wait to contribute to their continued success."

Hancock began her career working for Clive Davis at Arista Records, later joining him as part of the founding team at J Records.

She holds a degree in music production and engineering from Berklee College of Music.

PHOTO: Charlie Gross