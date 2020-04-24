Kobalt hires Jill Tschogl as VP creative

Kobalt has hired Jill Tschogl as VP, creative.

Based in Los Angeles, Tschogl will be signing artists and writers as well as working with the global Kobalt creative roster.

Kobalt GM, creative, Sue Drew, said: “Jill Tschogl is the consummate music publisher. She is excellent at identifying and nurturing talent. Her industry relationships run deep and she is well loved in the community. We couldn't be more pleased to welcome her to the Kobalt family.”

Kobalt chief creative officer Sas Metcalfe said: “Jill is a welcome addition to our Global team and we are so pleased she has chosen to join Kobalt.”

Tschogl began her career at Universal Music Publishing Group, where she was mentored by Motown Records president Ethiopia Habtemariam. For 13 years, she managed a roster of more than 80 writers, including J.Cole, Miguel, Ester Dean, Cardo Got Wings, Hit-Boy, and Happy Perez among others.

Following UMPG, Tschogl headed up the music and content team at Wav, a livestream platform and artist discovery app. For the past four years, she has also helmed her own creative consulting and management company.

Tschogl added: “I’m thrilled to join the dynamic creative team at Kobalt. My entire career has been built on my passion for music and discovering and nurturing talent. I’d like to thank Sue and Sas for the opportunity to bring that passion and my experience to this innovative and technology-powered music company."