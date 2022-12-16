Kobalt hires Kate Loesch as senior director, creative

Kobalt has hired Kate Loesch as senior director, creative.

Based in Los Angeles, Loesch’s role will focus on signing artists and writers as well as working with the global Kobalt creative roster.

Originally from New York, Loesch has built a career signing and developing artists at major labels, including UMG and Sony Music. Most recently, she was at Capitol Music Group and worked in A&R across genres.

Jamie Kinelski, senior vice president & head of West Coast creative, said: “Kate is a passionate, innovative and incredibly driven creative with impeccable taste who is respected throughout the creative community. I couldn't be happier to have her join the Kobalt family."

Loesch added: “I am thrilled to be joining Laurent, Jeannette, Sas, Jamie and the incredible talent and creative team at Kobalt. It feels good to be part of a team that truly values the music. Kobalt brings a breath of fresh air to the industry with their impressive roster, inclusive culture and creative transparency. I look forward to being hands-on in the creative process as we continue to innovate and push boundaries.”

In 2016, Loesch relocated to Los Angeles with Epic Records and was a part of projects with artists including Future, DJ Khaled's Major Key, Mariah Carey, Zara Larsson, Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony, The Star Soundtrack, and more.

At Capitol, her signing roster included singer-songwriters Jutes, DeathbyRomy, Emeline, as well as Lil Tracy and rapper Toosii. Loesch also worked closely with Masego, whose project received a Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album last year.

She also helps women-led initiatives internally as well as externally with her own platform, Her Music Club, and advocating for creatives.