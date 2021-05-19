Kobalt Neighbouring Rights signs global deal for Burna Boy

Burna Boy has signed a worldwide deal with Kobalt Neighbouring Rights (KNR).

The songwriter, rapper and singer, Damini Ogulu, is signed to Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group internationally.

“My music is global and I have toured the globe, I need my performance royalties collection to be on point, tidy, transparent, quick, not sure anyone does it better than KNR,” said Burna Boy of the deal.

His manager Bose Ogulu welcomed the agreement, adding: "When you manage an international artist whose music is constantly played around the world, it only makes sense to align with an efficient performance royalties collector with strong international reach, KNR.”

KNR neighbouring rights business development manager Micheal Stinton said he was looking forward to working with an artist who already had possessed such a strong a global reach.

"Burna Boy has also seen global success with collaborations including Dave, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Sam Smith, Chris Martin, Jorja Smith, Jeremih, Future, YG, Justin Bieber - the list goes on," he said.

"We truly appreciate the trust that Burna and his whole team have placed in KNR to administer his global Neighbouring Rights.”

Last year, KNR signed Lewis Capaldi to an international neighbouring rights deal.

