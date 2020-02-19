Kobalt partners with Raedio Publishing

Kobalt has announced a worldwide publishing deal with Issa Rae’s Raedio Publishing.

The global partnership includes providing guidance and funding on new Raedio signings, pitch Raedio’s writers, artists and library for synchronisation opportunities and provide admin services.

Kobalt CEO Jeannette Perez said: “As a creator herself, Issa Rae epitomizes our creator’s first philosophy. She values all facets of the creative process, including the intersection of music and film. Through her experience as a writer, producer and actress, she has embraced music, and the artists and songwriters behind the music, as part of her medium. Issa is a true visionary and we are thrilled to partner with Raedio to sign and nurture emerging artists and songwriters, maximise their opportunities in film, television, games and advertising, support the growth of the Raedio music library and provide first class administration services.”

Rae launched Raedio with Atlantic Records last October as a platform to join artists with other music projects, such as television shows, films, and podcasts.

Kobalt SVP Chris Lakey, added: “Issa Rae is a creator. It is as simple as that. She continues to have success throughout the entertainment industry as her list of credits runs the gamut, be it in writing, acting or producing content. It is only right for Kobalt to partner with someone who values the art of creating and its process as a whole.”

Raedio’s library will be hosted on Synchtank.

"Kobalt is the perfect partner to work for Raedio's publishing division. Their transparency with songwriters, producers and artists will be helpful as we build out our music library and work with emerging talent across all platforms where music exists,” said Rae.