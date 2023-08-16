Kobalt promotes Alaine Fulton to vice president of creative & clearance sync

Kobalt has promoted Alaine Fulton to VP, creative & clearance sync.

In her role, Fulton will oversee the London-based sync team, including strategy across sync functions in creative, clearance and licensing administration.

Fulton was previously director, UK creative & clearance sync.

Rob Christensen, Kobalt EVP, head of global sync, said: “Alaine just celebrated her five-year anniversary with Kobalt and, in that time, she's become a true expert of our entire operation, both inside and outside of sync. Her strong relationships in the industry, coupled with an ability to deliver results, position her well to oversee the team. Whether it's related to the creative, clearance or licensing part of the workflow, her perspective is always guided by providing our clients with top-level service.”

“It’s a privilege to be part of a company that places paramount importance on impeccable customer service to its clients,” said Fulton. “During my professional career, I have yet to encounter a more dedicated and hardworking team than the Kobalt global sync team. Our ongoing commitment to finding the very best opportunities for our clients is second to none. I look forward to bringing a unique and fresh perspective to the business whilst motivating the team toward achieving great results.

“I want to thank Rob and Kobalt for giving me this opportunity to step up and lead the team. We work with an incredible roster of talent, and I am passionate about showcasing their art every day.”

In the past year, Fulton has negotiated and closed deals with Samsung, Lexus and the new Barbie film, among others, on behalf of songs from, respectively, The Pussycat Dolls (Don’t Cha), Röyksopp feat. Robyn (Monument) and Kid Laroi (Forever & Again).