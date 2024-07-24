Kobalt promotes Bob Bruderman to chief digital officer

Kobalt has promoted Bob Bruderman to the newly created position of chief digital officer at the company.

In his new role, Bruderman will continue to lead overall global digital strategy for Kobalt, including commercial partnerships with companies such as Amazon, Apple, Meta, Pandora, Snap, Soundcloud, Spotify, TikTok and YouTube, among others.

He will work with a broad range of emerging digital partners, driving new monetisation opportunities across the business. Bruderman also works with various industry groups to ensure the intellectual property interests of songwriters and artists are protected around the world.

“Bob has been a key member of the Kobalt executive team for over a decade,” said Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt Music Group. “He has made innumerable contributions to our business as a strategist, negotiator and leader, and is respected for his ability to both fiercely advocate for songwriters and music publishers’ rights within the larger industry, while strongly supporting our digital partners’ ability to innovate and continue to bring new products, features, and services to market, expanding music offerings for fans around the world. I am pleased to be able to elevate him to this important new role.”

Bruderman joined Kobalt in 2013 and most recently served as executive vice president, global digital business at the company. During his tenure at Kobalt, he also oversaw digital business development & licensing for the recorded music services company, AWAL, which was acquired by Sony Music Entertainment in 2021.

Prior to joining Kobalt, Bruderman served in a variety of roles at Sony Music, which he joined in 2002. He is on the board of directors at ASCAP, the Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) and the Digital Data Exchange (DDEX).

“It’s a pivotal time in our business for songwriters and music publishers,” said Bob Bruderman. “I’m proud of the transformative impact Kobalt has on the industry and look forward to continuing our mission to be the premier destination for songwriters. I look forward to working with our stellar global team to accelerate change across the globe.”

Bruderman will continue reporting to CEO Laurent Hubert. He is based in Kobalt’s New York city offices.

PHOTO: Charlie Gross