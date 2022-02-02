Kobalt promotes Emily Bines to vice president, creative

Kobalt has promoted Emily Bines to the role of vice president, creative.

Based in Los Angeles, Bines has signed Kobalt clients including Clarence Coffee Jr, Nick Long, Channel Tres, Jpegmafia, Mxmtoon, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Violet Skies and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

She also works closely with Kobalt's boutique publishing companies, including TruSauce, Orange Music, Zelig, 88 Rising, SheWrites Publishing and more, to facilitate creative collaboration throughout the company.

Chief creative officer Sas Metcalfe said: “Emily’s embodies Kobalt’s global creative ethos. Her passion and deep knowledge of the global market has been a huge asset to Kobalt. I’m excited to see her continue to grow at the company.”

Bines added: “To me, there is no better home for creators who value transparency and teamwork than Kobalt. I am thrilled to continue to grow alongside an impeccable global team of music lovers who, at our core, strive to always put our songwriters first.”