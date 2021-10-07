Kobalt promotes Jeannette Perez to president & chief operating officer

Kobalt has promoted Jeannette Perez from chief experience officer to the position of president & chief operating officer.

In the new role, Jeanette Perez will partner with Kobalt CEO, Laurent Hubert, to run the day-to-day operations of the company.

In addition to her previous role, she will now also oversee creative A&R, publishing operations, and the company’s continued efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Additionally, she will continue to oversee sync & brand partnerships, business development, marketing, Kobalt’s international offices and writer & publisher relations.

Kobalt said that Perez has transformed Kobalt’s client operations through an enhanced writer and publisher relations service. She continues to drive Kobalt’s global sync business and works closely with regional offices to further international growth, most recently hiring Stephane Berlow as managing director in Paris.

“I am thrilled to announce Jeannette's promotion as President and COO of Kobalt,” said Kobalt CEO Laurent Hubert. “Over the past couple of years, Jeannette has played a key part in Kobalt’s success. From creating one of the best synch teams in the business to advancing key DEI initiatives at Kobalt, she is an integral part of the company. I am excited to work in close partnership with her and to achieve new milestones for our clients.”

Kobalt founder and chairman Willard Ahdritz said: "From the moment she joined Kobalt, I knew that Jeannette would grow into a great leader. She has an innate understanding of our culture and leads by always keeping our clients' best interests in mind. She delivers at the highest level and continuously sets new standards for artist and songwriter services. The music industry needs more leaders like Jeannette, and I am excited to have her work alongside Laurent and take on the post of president and COO, a role that will allow her to play an even more important part in our success.”

Perez said: “Thank you to Willard, Laurent and the entire Kobalt family for the opportunity to grow as an executive within this organisation. Kobalt is a music company that truly epitomises what it means to be innovative, honest and transparent. Our creative and administrative service offerings combined with our technology have made Kobalt a premier destination for artists and songwriters. I am excited to work closely with Laurent and the entire team at Kobalt to build upon Willard’s future-forward vision and artists first philosophy.”

Prior to joining Kobalt, Perez worked at Sony Music Entertainment for 12 years where she most recently served as their vice president of music for brands & advertising.