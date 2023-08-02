Kobalt promotes Kenny McGoff to head of creative UK

Kobalt has promoted Kenny McGoff to head of creative UK.

In his new role, McGoff will oversee Kobalt’s creative team in the United Kingdom. He will be based in London.

McGoff was previously head of A&R, UK, and he signed Venbee, Lizzie McAlpine, Gerry Cinnamon, Bakar, Gabriels, Joesef and Sophie And The Giants, among others.

Kobalt president and COO Jeannette Perez said: “Kenny’s dynamic spirit and passion for music is infectious. He has been integral in continuing to build Kobalt as a preeminent destination for songwriters and his leadership has undoubtedly furthered our creative success. His promotion is well deserved, and I am excited to see him take on this new role and lead our UK creative team.

Alison Donald, Kobalt’s head of global creative, said: “Kenny is an exceptional A&R person, fantastic executive, and leader. His integrity, empathy, and humour are legendary. His love of writers and artists is unbound. I'm excited he has accepted this role and have no doubt that he will take the team to even greater heights.”

Kenny McGoff added: “I’m very grateful to have been given this opportunity to lead the UK creative team here at Kobalt. Since joining Kobalt, working for Alison has been a privilege, and I would like to thank her for bringing me into the company and now giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank Jeannette and Laurent for all their support and leadership throughout my time here. I look forward to the future alongside them and the Kobalt family.”

McGoff first became a publisher working at EMI, followed by Sony, Ultra and then Songs. Throughout his career, he has signed and worked with, among others, Calvin Harris, Paul Epworth, Kasabian, Eric Prydz, Bloc Party and Arctic Monkeys.