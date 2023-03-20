Kobalt re-signs Tash Sultana for expanded global publishing deal

Kobalt has re-signed Tash Sultana to a worldwide publishing administration agreement, including global sync and creative services for future songs.

Tash Sultana first signed to Kobalt in 2017.

Since breaking through eight years ago, the multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer-songwriter, engineer and entrepreneur has amassed 2.7 million monthly Spotify listeners. In 2019, Sultana moved more than 500,000 concert tickets globally.

Sophomore album Terra Firma, released in 2021, charted at No.1 in Australia. Sultana’s new single, James Dean, was released last week and will be featured on an EP later this year.

Simon Moor, managing director, APAC, Kobalt, said: “We're incredibly proud and excited to announce this next evolution in Kobalt's relationship with Tash Sultana in what is sure to be a big year for them with new music and global touring. This long-term global agreement deepens our partnership with Tash and all of their great music."

Regan Lethbridge, of management firm Lemon Tree Music, said: "LTM have had a great relationship with Simon, Briese, Margot and the Kobalt team for many years now. We are thrilled Tash Sultana can continue this special relationship globally. Team Tash are excited about the years ahead together and to continue to witness Tash grow as a prolific songwriter and play the world’s biggest stages."

Tash Sultana said: "I love working with the Kobalt team and am happy to continue a partnership globally. I'm excited for my new songs, which I've been working on for so long, to see the light of day.”