Kobalt signs breakout star Cat Burns to worldwide deal

Kobalt has signed Cat Burns to a worldwide publishing administration agreement, including global sync and creative services for her catalogue and future songs.

Cat Burns, a 22-year-old singer and songwriter from Streatham, is one of the breakout stars of 2022. The former BRIT school student has gone viral on TikTok and peaked at No.2 in the singles chart with Go (RCA/Since ’93).

On TikTok, Burns rapidly amassed around half a million followers in just three months and now sits on 1.3m followers on the platform. On Spotify, Burns is on 5.3m monthly listeners.

Brad Beausir, senior director, creative, Kobalt, said: “Cat is one of the most exciting artists I have come across. We originally met over zoom in the middle of the pandemic, and I was immediately sold. I just remember her being so captivating and confident in who she is. Cat has never strayed from what she wanted to say and how her music needed to sound. I am so proud to have an artist like her on our roster. Cat Burns is a powerhouse and a global star. She represents everything amazing about music."

Alison Donald, head of UK creative, added: “We couldn’t be more delighted to add Cat to the worldwide Kobalt family, she is one of the most exciting and authentic British artists of recent times.”

Cat Burns said: "Signing to Kobalt has been great. I love having a team that really cares about my vision and allows me to have creative control as an artist."