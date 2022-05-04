Kobalt signs Crawlers to worldwide publishing deal

Kobalt has signed British band Crawlers to a worldwide publishing administration agreement, including global sync and creative services for the band’s catalogue and future songs.

Hailing from Liverpool, the band, comprised of Holly Minto (vocals & trumpet), Amy Woodall (lead guitar), Liv Kettle (bass guitar) and Harry Breen (drums), are managed by Alfie Skelly & David Pichilingi at Modern Sky.

Kenny McGoff, head of A&R at Kobalt, said: “The band's songwriting comes from the heart, as does the performance and care for their fans."

Alison Donald, head of creative, UK, Kobalt, added: “We couldn't be more delighted to have signed Crawlers. Their music, playing, and connection with their fans are inspiring and exciting. We're pleased they chose us to be part of their gang.”

In a joint statement, Crawlers said: “We are ecstatic to be joining the Kobalt roster, the team at Kobalt are incredible, and their ethos and morals have inspired us as songwriters. We cannot wait to be a part of their incredible roster with songwriters we have looked up to our entire career and are very grateful!”

The publishing deal follows Crawlers' signing to Polydor in January of this year.

Read Music Week's interview with Crawlers, out May 19.