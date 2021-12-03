Kobalt signs Gabriels to global deal for catalogue and future works

Kobalt has signed Ryan Hope and Jacob Lusk of Gabriels.

The worldwide agreement includes publishing administration, including global sync and creative services for all of Gabriels’ catalogue and future songs.

The Los Angeles-based trio Gabriels consists of Jacob Lusk, Ryan Hope and Ari Balouzian. As well as performances on Jimmy Kimmel and Jools Holland, the band have sold out shows across the UK and Europe.

Kobalt head of creative UK Alison Donald said: "It took less than 30 seconds of hearing Love And Hate In A Different Time for me to fall in love with Gabriels and seeing them live completely reaffirmed that. This is a unique band that writes classic, timeless songs and, in Jacob, has an iconic voice of his generation."

Kobalt UK head of A&R Kenny McGoff added: "Having fallen for Gabriels music instantly it was a total privilege to see the first ever live show in all its glory. Being able to see and feel the songs, music and emotion coming from the stage to the crowd was a moment I will never forget. It's a testament to our highly collaborative and united worldwide creative and sync teams that the band have chosen Kobalt as their publisher. We are immensely proud and excited to be taking their music to the world."

Jacob Lusk and Ryan Hope commented: "We're extremely excited to be working with Kobalt. We have admired their work with artists we love from afar for a long time but after meeting Alison and Kenny and feeling their enthusiasm, knowledge and outright passion for actual music, not just business, it was a no-brainer to have them involved in guiding Gabriels to spaces we want to be in.”

Duncan Ellis, Atlas Artists founder, said: “We are delighted to be working with Kobalt. Put simply, they share our passion for the band’s music and understand our global ambition.”