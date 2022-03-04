Kobalt Signs Lauren Aquilina to global publishing deal

Kobalt has signed songwriter, producer and artist Lauren Aquilina to a worldwide publishing deal, including publishing administration, global sync and creative services for Aquilina's future songs.

The 26-year-old British musician released a trilogy of EPs (Fools, Sinners, and Liars) whilst studying at school. Her independently released 2020 EP Ghost World has amassed over 10 million Spotify streams to date.

Kobalt ceative director Brad Beausir said: "Lauren is one of those special writers that has it all. As soon as I met her I knew Kobalt had to work with her not only for her insane talent but for how good of a human she is. Lauren has already worked with iconic writers and artists at such a young age and the songs just get better and better. I'm really looking forward to watching our community discover just how brilliant she is."

Aquilina added: "I’m so excited to start the next chapter of my songwriting career with Kobalt. As someone who splits my time between London, LA, and Stockholm I love how supported I feel by the entire global team, and I really feel like they share my vision for what I’m trying to achieve. Can’t wait to see what the next few years have in store!"

Aquilina has recently been working with Rina Sawayama on her second album, as well as upcoming releases with Sam Fischer, Daya, Fletcher, Carol Ades, Corook, Sody and Renforshort.